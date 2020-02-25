EPD wants owner of illegal landfill held in contempt of court

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The owner of an illegal landfill in South Fulton County faced a judge Tuesday afternoon. State Environmental Officials say Tandy Bullock was supposed to have the landfill clean and safe by October, but he has not complied.
The landfill on Bishop Road caught on fire in September of 2018 and it burned for almost 9 months, causing residents to have health issues.
In March 2019, Judge Constance Russell gave Bullock 60 days to rectify the situation.
If the fire was not out by the May deadline, Georgia's Board of Natural Resources would then utilize $500,000 in emergency funds to extinguish the landfill fire.
In May, The Environmental Protection Division and Bullock testified to the judge that the fire was out. That is when the judge gave Bullock deadlines he had to meet for milestones in the next six months.
Bullock was ordered to cease receiving any solid waste immediately at the landfill and told to remove 100 percent of the waste from the site.
In October, Bullock was supposed to remove the debris and materials from the property safely and the landfill was supposed to be clean. But State officials are saying he has not done that and now they want him held in contempt of court.
For more than three hours EDP testified and the hearing. They are expected to resume on Thursday.
Ross Bullock has been fighting legal battles since at least 2007. He has also been arrested three times over the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.