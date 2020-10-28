As COVID numbers increase across the country, doctors are trying to advise businesses on how to safely return employees to work in office buildings.
It won’t be unusual to walk into an office and find desks separated by plexiglass partitions this winter. Emory Epidemiologist Ben Lopman, PhD says the virus will thrive more in the winter than the summer months.
"This virus will be more transmissible in winter because of cold dry weather, and I’m very concerned this holiday season," Lopman told reporters in a zoom conference call Wednesday.
For offices looking to launch their return to work plans, he advises managers have these things in place: strong ventilation and airflow, fresh air from open doors and windows, spread out the desks to reduce density, proper hand-washing, surface cleaning and mask-wearing
"Ventilation and airflow, diluting the virus in a closed space is an effective way of curbing transmission," Lopman said.
He warns that Metro Atlanta faces a difficult challenge in curbing another surge given that the Georgia’s community spread has always been high and did not lower to desirable rates.
"We never really got community transmission down to low levels," Lopman said. "Some places did. For communities that see a winter surge, they are doing it from a much lower level," he explained adding that Georgia will surge from an already elevated rate of community spread.
"We are going to learn a lot over the next weeks and months in terms of what is effective," Lopman told reporters.
Lopman says families still need to limit gatherings this holiday season and always wear a mask as it only takes one sick person to make others in the group sick.
