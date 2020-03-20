ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The six COVID-19 related deaths in Albany, Georgia, and the cities 38 confirmed cases of the virus are now under investigation by a team of epidemiologist sent by the Department of Public Health.
The team of experts will work alongside district health officials to respond to the growing number of cases in Dougherty County, Phoebe Putney Hospital and long-term care facilities.
"This is a historic public health threat and we must work together with our federal, state and local partners to contain this pandemic," said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey. "Individuals, too, must take responsibility for themselves and their families to ensure they are taking all the recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, including avoiding large groups and gatherings."
Health officials continue to urge citizens to abide by the following guidance:
- Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
