ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new warning from epidemiologists calls the Delta variant, which first emerged in India, a strain with "immune escape" properties.
Data suggests even with vaccinations, the variant can be persistent.
According to health expert Eric Feigl-Ding's findings, one Pfizer shot has little effect on the delta variant.
Officials say two doses are needed but still appear weak against the strain. However, full vaccination remains the safest bet.
"At this point 12 people showed up throughout the day," Maceo Maddox explained inside the vaccine site at College Park.
Administering shots across the Fulton County Library system is a partnership between the organization CORE and the Fulton County Board of Health.
The visitors for doses are few and far between at the library but Maddox, the CORE site manager, is counting his wins.
He told CBS46, in the past few weeks at CORE's Metro Atlanta locations, turnout among kids was high.
"It seemed like that was the only thing we were receiving for a minute."
That young age group, 12 to 20, has been hit hard by the Delta variant in the U.K.
President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Anthony Fauci says the variant, or B 6.1.7, accounts for more than six percent of covid case in the U.S.
"The way it was in England where they had B.1.1.7 dominant and then 6.1.7 took over, we cannot let that happen in the United States," he urged.
Health leaders say it's why states like Georgia must raise its rate of fully vaccinated people. Georgia sits at a 34 percent fully vaccinated rate.
Fauci continued, "such a powerful argument to underscore what Dr. Walensky (CDC) said, to get vaccinated, particularly if you've had your first dose,
make sure you get your second dose."
"We do everything that we can to make sure that-- 'hey, you're here, this is when you need to come back,'" added Maddox.
"Unfortunately, you have those people, for whatever reason, they think one is enough."
As demand seemingly slows down, the race for groups like CORE and the Board of Health is just picking up.
Maddox knows taking shots to local libraries is only one phase of the many more efforts to come.
"Still going to take many months of work."
