ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There's just not enough money to pay everyone the money promised in the Equifax settlement.
Some 147 million people had their personal information exposed in a data breach involving Equifax in 2017. You can check here to find out if your information was impacted and if you are eligible for part of the settlement.
The FTC had been promising up to $125 or free credit monitoring, but even with a settlement from Equifax of up to $700 million, it's not big enough to pay everyone that much. The FTC won't say what you will get but they are warning it won't be anywhere near $125.
Now, it's trying to convince consumers who signed up for the cash to pick the credit monitoring instead.
Even if you do go for the credit monitoring, that won't stop someone from stealing your identity.
A credit freeze can and that is free.
A credit freeze lets you restrict access to your credit report. You do still have to monitor your bank account and credit cards for any fraudulent transactions.
If you want to place a freeze on your credit reports, you need to contact all the national credit bureaus.
- Equifax 800-685-1111
- Experian 888-397-3742
- Transunion 888-909-8872
A freeze stays in place until you lift it.
Remember, you do need to lift a freeze any time you are applying for credit or a job.
