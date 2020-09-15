FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 500 Trump supporters turned out in North Georgia on Tuesday for a faith-based rally in support of the President’s re-election bid.
“He’s done everything for the Black community and then some. He is not a racist President. I supported him from day one and the narrative that he is, is a lie,” Trump supporter Christina Mills said.
“I love the whole family. They’re all great Americans,” Trump supporter Roland Scales said.
Evangelicals for Trump gathered at the Reid Barn in Forsyth County to hear from the President’s son, Eric Trump.
“When they open pot shops and they won’t open places of worship you’ve got a real problem in society,” Eric Trump said.
Some of the dignitaries on hand included state Representative Vernon Jones and Governor Brian Kemp.
“If we tire, if we lose hope, if we lose faith, you know what we get? Joe Biden,” Governor Kemp said.
Both the Governor and Eric Trump took political jabs at the event. During his 30-minute speech, the President’s son said his father is one of the most pro-life Presidents in history and will fight for every American.
“You look at some of the problems that are happening in society right now and it’s actually based on the fact that there’s less faith. The Democrats have become the party of the quote on quote Atheist,” Eric Trump said.
Eric Trump spoke exclusively with CBS46 after his speech and during our one-on-one we asked him if he made the trip to Georgia because Democrats believe the state could flip blue in November.
“We don’t take anything for granted. There’s tremendous love, there is tremendous enthusiasm and we come, and we say thank you as a family,” Eric Trump said.
The Democratic party of Georgia responded to the rally saying, “While Eric Trump stumped with Evangelicals in Forsyth County with little social distancing and few masks, Georgia Democrats and faith leaders from across the state called out Donald Trump’s broken promises and absolute failure to lead the country out from the COVID-19 crisis, which has disproportionately hurt black and brown communities in Georgia and across the country.”
