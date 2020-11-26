Sidney Powell, the lawyer dropped by President Donald Trump’s legal team after making grandiose claims of a worldwide conspiracy filed a new lawsuit, complete with numerous typos, claiming election fraud in the state.
Powell became infamous with her claim in an interview that she would “release the Kraken” in election fraud lawsuits. President Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, initially had Powell on their team until a joint appearance at a press conference where Powell made claims of a conspiracy involving everyone from the Chinese to dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.
Things started poorly in the newly filed lawsuit with the word district misspelled, “DISTRICCT,” and in the same header, the word was again misspelled, “DISTRCOICT.” From there, the lawsuit, which had no markings from the court and was available only on Powell’s website began making claims of “massive election fraud, multiple violation of Georgia laws, and multiple Constitutional violations.
In a footnote on the second page of the lawsuit, Powell claims, “The same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations, see expert reports, regarding Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Indeed, we believe that in Arizona at least 35,000 votes were illegally added to Mr. Biden’s vote count.”
No court in the nation has found any evidence to support the claims made in previous lawsuits about election issues, including suits filed in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and other states. Many of the suits have been dropped before getting to court or immediately dismissed by judges for lack of evidence or other procedural problems.
Powell’s suit said the alleged actions in Georgia was for, “the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States.” The suit took note of several Georgia counties, including Forsyth, Paulding, Cherokee, Hall, and Barrow, for “especially egregious conduct.”
The lawsuit makes allegations against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and their use of Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion became a target of President Trump though no claims of problems/questions of the voting system have been substantiated in any U.S. court. Powell’s lawsuit also alleged Dominion and another company, “were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venzuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost another election.”
The suit makes further claims about alleged forged ballots and claims observers not being able to watch the vote count. In the end, the lawsuit asks the court to “de-certify the results of the General Election for the Office of President.” It also asks to prevent Governor Kemp from “transmitting the currently certified election results to the Electoral College,” and “an order requiring Governor Kemp to transmit certified election results that state that President Donald Trump is the winner of the election,” along with other demands.
Read the full lawsuit below
