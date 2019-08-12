ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- Two fire victims escaped a burning home unharmed Monday evening.
Flames broke out at the home in the 300 block of Irwin Street N.E. around 7 p.m. Fire crews were on scene shortly thereafter to find a portion of the second floor and attic on fire.
Atlanta Fire Rescue told CBS46 News the two victims were able to get out on their own. Due to the heat index, extra fire crews were brought in to minimize the risk of any heat-related issues with firefighters. Flames burned the front upper floor of the home, the attic, and balcony.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
