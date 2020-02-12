HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An escaped inmate from the Haralson County Detention Center is back in custody after he was arrested following a standoff at a home in Alabama.
According to the department's website, 43 year-old Gregory Keith Wyatt fled from the facility late Monday night when he went through a light in the ceiling and into a pipe chase before escaping through the north side of the building.
Tuesday night, police were able to arrest Wyatt following a standoff at a house in Talledega County, Alabama. He had been wanted in that county on unrelated charges.
“We knew early on that he had headed to Alabama and the search was concentrated there from early this morning throughout the day.” said Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon in a Facebook post. “The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office was very helpful in searching and taking Wyatt into custody.”
