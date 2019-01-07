Upson County, GA (CBS46) More information is expected Monday on two separate murder investigations.
In one case, two men were killed after meeting women from a website. It all started with the case of a local missing father.
Behind an Upson County house is where police found 46 year-old Roderick Crawford's body on Thursday.
This comes days after Crawford’s SUV was found abandoned in Clayton County.
Now, Kiera Williams, 18, and her boyfriend, 20 year-old Cameron Jones are being charged with his murder.
Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says Crawford left his Lamar County home December 28 after meeting Williams through an escort website.
Police tell CBS46 he was then shot to death and left behind the house in Thomaston.
Crawford was a father of four from Upson County who was reported missing days ago.
But the story doesn’t end there.
Williams was also wanted in connection with another homicide in Forest Park.
She is charged with the murder of 28 year-old Mario Rashad Edwards of Covington.
Forest Park Police say he was found dead in an apartment on College Street on December 21. He was shot at least once.
Police say 21 year-old Ashanti Dorsey is also suspected of being involved. She was already in the Clayton County jail on charges related to the shooting death of her boyfriend Dontavious Morrison in DeKalb County.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says Dorsey is a known prostitute and is a suspect in a series of robberies of men that solicited her services off of the internet.
