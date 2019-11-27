ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ESSENCE, the leading media, technology and commerce company serving Black women, will launch its inaugural Essence + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit and Essence x Target Holiday Market in Atlanta Dec. 13-15.
The three-day experience, from 10-5 p.m. daily, will serve as a cultural and economic hub to support entrepreneurs of color and promote economic opportunities for black-owned businesses.
The Essence + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit will bring together leading executives, business moguls and venture capitalists for master classes, panel discussions and fireside chats, as well as will bring the highly-anticipated New Voices $100,000 Pitch Competition to Atlanta for the first time.
The jam-packed weekend will also feature the Essence x Target Holiday Market, a festive experience where guests can explore more than 50 black-owned business vendors, including black women entrepreneurs who will share their journeys and showcase their brands.
Each day will feature celebrities like Queen Latifah and T.I., Rapsody and Jermaine Dupri, meet-and-greets, star-studded panels, VIP experiences, giveaways and more.
For more details and ticket information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.