Monday night CBS will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture. The special is called "Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino" and highlights this community’s essential role in fighting COVID-19.
You’ll see musical performances, comedy pieces and docu-shorts, as well as starts like Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin and Chef Jose Andres who has helped feed thousands during the pandemic.
The one hour special hopes to bring joy, awareness and aid to a community that has been deeply impacted by COVID-19. To put the special together, executive producer Henry Munoz called on his friends.
"The first person I called and picked up the phone is Eva Longoria and she said yes without hesitation. And then, I picked up the phone and called Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and they said yes without hesitation. Eva picked up the phone and called Rickey Martin, who's her partner in philanthropy. He said yes," explained Munoz.
During the pandemic these stars and many more created an infrastructure of support and opportunities for Latinos around the United States, including right here in Georgia.
"Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino" airs at 9 p.m.
