Bartow, GA (CBS46) An entire Georgia town was evacuated following the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials late Sunday night but the alert has been lifted and residents are able to return home.
The train derailed around 8 p.m. in the Jefferson County community of Bartow, which is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.
HAZMAT crews are still on scene, as well as FEMA and GEMA.
Officials tell CBS46 News that the rail cars were carrying hydrogen peroxide when they toppled over.
According to officials with Norfolk Southern, all residents in the town were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
All lanes of traffic are currently blocked on SR 171 between SR 24 and SR 78.
This is the second Norfolk Southern train to derail in Georgia in just under a month. The other happened on December 9 in Hall County near County Line Road and Allen Lane.
No one was hurt and the cars involved didn't spill any toxic materials.
CBS46 is continuing to gather information and will provide updates as new information is learned.
