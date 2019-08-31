Evacuations in Florida as Dorian takes aim at Grand Bahama Island

MIAMI (CBS46) -- Mandatory evacuations have started in some parts of Florida as Hurricane Dorian starts to unleash its fury on Grand Bahama Island.
The hurricane is the strongest storm in modern records to hit the northwestern Bahamas. The storm is expected to slow as it nears Grand Bahama Island which will produce life-threatening problems with wind damage, historic flooding, and storm surge.
However, the most damaging parts of the storm are expected to largely miss the United States mainland.
At 2 pm Sunday, the storm was located about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds strengthened again to 185 miles per hour with higher gusts, making it a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale; the most powerful storm possible on the scale.
Watches/Warnings for Dorian
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
- North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
- Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
- Andros Island
- North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
- North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
- Lake Okeechobee
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Palm Beach County, Florida along with other areas ahead of Dorian's approach to the U.S. mainland.
Latest info
Dorian is moving to the west at nearly 7 miles per hour. and should continue on this track for the next day or so before turning to the northwest. The system is expected to move near or over Grand Bahama Island Sunday night into Monday.
On this track, the core of Dorian should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. It will then move along the Atlantic Coast passing by Savannah, Georgia sometime overnight Tuesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center while tropical-storm force winds extend 140 miles from the center of Dorian.
It's important to note, just because the eye of the storm isn't forecast to hit the U.S. mainland, doesn't mean conditions won't worsen for coastal areas from Florida to North Carolina. Tropical storm force winds and heavy surf can be expected all along the U.S. coast as Dorian moves near.
What to expect in Atlanta
The worst from Dorian is expected to stay south of north Georgia. The Labor Day weekend should remain free of any impact from Hurricane Dorian and with the storm taking a more northeasterly track, it's possible metro Atlanta won't see any impact from Dorian.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
