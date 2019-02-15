Brookhaven, GA (CBS46) DeKalb Fire and Brookhaven Police are on the scene of a gas leak that has prompted evacuations in the area.
The leak is in the area of Caldwell road between Redding and Ashford roads. The area is right near Ashford Park.
It is unclear what caused the leak. There's also no word on how many people are being evacuated.
Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
