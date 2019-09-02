HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- With mandatory evacuations along the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina now in effect, a flood of evacuees are heading towards Metro Atlanta.
“We’re about a quarter of a mile off the intercoastal waterway and thought it might be best for us to pack up and get out,” said Charles Dean and his wife Carol. They left their home on the coast of Florida on Saturday and knew exactly where they were going to go ... to the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The couple says they rode out Hurricane Matthew in 2016 at the Speedway. "When we were here during Matthew, this whole lot was full, it was completely full,” said Charles.
On Monday afternoon the Deans were one of about two dozen other families at the Speedway. Most of them from Florida.
However, as the day progressed, more and more families from Georgia and South Carolina began to arrive. The Speedway, which is equipped to handle thousands of campers, provides camping space free of charge for dry RV and tent campers; and for campers needing water, power and sewer, limited spots are available for a fee of $20 per night. Evacuees also have access to the showers and restrooms during their stay.
James Townsend works for the city of Hampton during the week, and on weekends, he sells peanuts out of a small food truck called The Nut Hut. He’s been at the Speedway volunteering his time to hand out bags of boiled peanuts, water, and ice.
“When we have problems like this, especially situations with hurricanes and people come up here, it’s always nice to lend a helping hand. If you’re blessed, you try to bless other people. If a cup of peanuts will make somebody happy, I’m your man, I’m the peanut man!” he said.
The kind gestures making a bad situation, bearable for evacuees like the Deans.
“Great people. Great people. Like JC, the guy from The Nut Hut, he’s been by; the people at the Speedway have been great, anything you need, anything you want, they’re here to help. Also a couple of church groups been by, bringing stuff, passing it out, ice, water, bread, food… you can’t beat it.”
In addition to the Speedway, evacuees and their pets are welcome in Georgia’s State Parks, including horses at parks with equestrian facilities. Check www.GaStateParks.org. for hurricane policies and status updates.
Campgrounds between Macon and Atlanta are also filling up. The KOA campground in Forsyth was at capacity on Monday; with 50% of the spaces filled by evacuees. The campground’s owner told CBS46 that their phones having been ringing off the hook with people from all three states inquiring about availability.
