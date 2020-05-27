ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Don't call it a comeback.
They've been friends for years.
Four-time world heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield and boxing legend Mike Tyson together again. Inside the ring.
In a CBS46 exclusive, Holyfield told anchor Karyn Greer Tyson approached him about signing on for an exhibition fight for charity. Agreeing to split everything 50-50.
The former Atlanta resident said he would donate his earnings to his nonprofit, the Holyfield Foundation which supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of America – the safe haven where he learned to box.
“If it wasn't for the Boys & Girls club I would never have been the person I am, they gave me that start,” he said in an interview from his Florida home.
This would be the third time Holyfield and Tyson would spar against each other.
While no date has been set, Holyfield mentioned possible locations being discussed include Dubai, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.
Holyfield said he has no qualms about facing Tyson again, even following the infamous 1997 ‘The Bite Fight’
“I never thought he would bite me, I thought he would hit me with an elbow or something like that,” he said. “That bothered me more so.”
But through the pain and his ear eventually healing, Holyfield said his 30-year friendship with Tyson has not waivered.
“Me and Mike have always been buddies anyway that's what people didn't know,” said Holyfield. “Ever since ‘84 we were both on the U.S. squad trying to make the Olympic team and that's how we got to know each other better.”
Tyson was just 17, and Holyfield 21 years old. Holyfield said enough years have passed, where Tyson isn’t the same man he last faced in the ring 23 years ago.
“I think people calm down at some point in that light,” he said.
Tyson’s already promoting the possibility of this future event on social media – showing off his workouts and training.
Holyfield said, at 58 years old, he's in the best shape of his life – so there’s no need for him to show off.
“My momma said if you be quiet, and do it, it tend to work better because don't nobody what you doing?” he said.
