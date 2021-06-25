ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four-time world heavyweight champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield stood next to his statue after the unveiling ceremony at State Farm Arena Friday afternoon.
Once the statue was unveiled, the Atlanta native, Hall-of-Famer, 1984 Olympian and legendary boxer shared his sentiments.
"I am the person who just didn't quit. I am honored and I thank you."
He also thanked God, his mother, Buddy Davis and the Boys Club for helping with his success.
"It takes an entire village to nourish a champion." He said. "I never would've been nowhere if it wasn't for the boys club."
Holyfield was given a proper ceremony around 11:30 a.m. where Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts and others spoke to honor him.
"Atlanta will always be a symbol of excellence." said Bottoms.
The 1 ton, 232 pound statue that shows Holyfield standing tall, gloved up with boxing shorts labeled "Warrior", is placed at the front of Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
The monument is permanent and open for public viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.