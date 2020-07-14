COBB CO (CBS46)—Motorist in one Cobb County neighborhood will have to start paying closer attention to the roads over the next couple of weeks.
According to a Facebook post from Smyrna police, there will be severe traffic delays over the next couple of weeks on Windy Hill Road between Ward Street and South Cobb Drive (East & West).
Construction work is slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorist wishing to avoid the delays are advised to use Pat Mell Road and Concord Road on the north side of the city or Cumberland Parkway and the East West Connector if you are traveling to western Cobb County on the south side of the city.
Smyrna PD will have marked patrol cars with flashing blue lights to alert drivers of the construction zone each evening while the construction is going on.
