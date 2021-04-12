Dozens of people are showing up to the Light of the World Church in Gainesville and not for Sunday service. They’ve been going there to get their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The church is taking park in a series of outreach events aimed to get the Latino community in Hall County and across Northeast Georgia vaccinated.
The goal is to educate and encourage participation.
The Latino population in Georgia is one of the 10th largest in the nation, with a large presence in Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb Counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hispanic community has been hit hard by Covid-19, with many working in the food processing and agriculture sectors. Which is why outreach events like these are critical in the effort of getting Georgia one step closer into herd immunity.
