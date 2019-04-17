ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Attention animal lovers!
The LifeLine Animal Project will be offering free veterinary services and pet supplies during the "Healthy Pets Fulton" event on Saturday.
The event is first come-first serve and takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Park on Ollie Street in northwest Atlanta.
No registration is necessary and those attending will have access to vaccinations, vouchers for free spay/neuters, microchipping, registration, food, leashes and much more. And the best part, it's all free!
The event is limited to Fulton County residents.
Click here for more information on the LifeLine Animal Project
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.