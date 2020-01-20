ATLANTA (CBS46)—Several events are scheduled throughout the nation on Monday to honor the life of Civil Rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King was born on January 15, 1929 at his maternal grandparents home located on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
Dr. King graduated Morehouse College in 1948, earning a degree in Sociology.
In 1963, Dr. King delivered his famous “I have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C.
At the age of 39, he was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1983, President Reagan signed the Dr. M.L.K. holiday into law, and the federal holiday was first observed three years after.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed in the United States on the third Monday of each January each year.
After Dr. King’s death, his wife, Coretta Scott King, opened the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. The center was later moved to the Martin Luther King Historic Site on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
The site includes King's birth home and the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he preached from 1960 until his death.
Here’s some Dr. M.L.K., Jr. events taking place in Metro-Atlanta:
MLK 5K Drum Run. Gathering the diverse groups in our beloved community to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and fitness.
MLK 5K Drum Run
8 a.m.
Piedmont Park
400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta
Atlanta City Council member J.P. Matzigkeit will participate in a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Project with Hands on Atlanta. Volunteers will work to restore the greenspace and grounds for the Chastain Park Conservancy's new operations and facility building
9 a.m.
Chastain Park Conservancy
4001 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
10 a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church- Horizon Sanctuary
101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Rise Against Hunger — an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable — aims for this event to honor Dr. King and the incredible impact he made on advocating for a world without poverty by helping to ‘feed’ the dream.
9 a.m.
Rise Against Hunger
1000 Williams Dr, Marietta, Ga.
Hosea Helps invites the public to attend Hosea Helps 2020 Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr Event presented by Delta Air Lines
10 a.m.
Thomas Murphy Ballroom
Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Blvd,. NW Atlanta
The NAACP DeKalb 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. The 2020 parade Grand Marshal is Barbara Cross, survivor of the 1963 bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama which took the lives of four young girls.
Parade participants are asked to assemble at the church at 10 a.m. The kick-off ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. and the parade starts promptly at noon.
Green Pastures Christian Ministries Church
5455 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur.
Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, will speak on justice as part of a Martin Luther King Day citywide observance in Gainesville. His topic will be “Is Justice the Answer?”
10 a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
757 E E Butler Pkwy
Gainesville, GA 30503
The Cobb NAACP and the Cobb County government will host their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Cobb Civic Center. The event will feature musical acts, speakers, awards and more.
10 a.m.
Cobb Civic Center
548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Agnes Scott College’s Day of service with local community partners, including Books for Africa or MedShare. King Day of Leadership and Service
11 a.m.
Agnes Scott College
Letitia Pate Evans Hall, Rooms A, B and C
141 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Gwinnett MLK Parade
11:am
Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center
75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Cobb County branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host its annual parade through Marietta, now with a new title, the Walk for Freedom
11 a.m. (Lineup for the walk)
LGE Community Credit Union
430 Commerce Park Drive SE in Marietta, across from the civic center.
City of East Point to Host 2nd Annual MLK Day of Service in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. People of all ages have signed up to volunteer for East Point’s 2nd Annual MLK Day of Service MLK volunteers will serve hot meals to individuals and families in need.
11:00 a.m.
The Jefferson Park Recreation Center
1431 Norman Berry Drive, East Point, GA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.