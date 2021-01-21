Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action called on Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after social media posts showed her agreeing with conspiracy theories saying school shootings weren't real and that 9/11 was "done by our own government."
Representative Greene has been under fire before she arrived in Washington for her rhetoric that included supporting the debunked and false QAnon conspiracy theory. Greene made news Thursday when she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, who had been in office a little more than 24 hours.
According to Everytown, Greene "agreed with conspiracy theories 'that "none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them.'" Everytown cited Media Matters for America reports that showed Greene's comments, including ones alleging the school shooting in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag" event. A false flag event is one that is carried out to hide the real culprits.
“Rep. Greene continues to lower the already-subterranean bar she’s set for herself, and further embarrass our entire government,” said Sari Kaufman, a volunteer leader with Students Demand Action and a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
