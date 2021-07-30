ALANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In two days, millions of Georgians will be at risk of being put out on the street.
After extending the eviction moratorium repeatedly, President Biden says he will let the national eviction moratorium expire Saturday.
Like so many others, Mom of 3 Cyndie Ellerbee, has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and on the verge of homelessness.
“10 days after I moved here, I lost my job…so I couldn’t go to back to work even if I wanted to,” Ellerbee explained.
Vice President of Housing for Must Ministries, Felicia Stewart, said the pressure is overwhelming on all parties involved, “overall it has been an extremely stressful time for those who have been impacted both on a tenant side as well as the landlord,” Stewart said.
The Eviction Moratorium being lifted, according to Stewart, will add to the critical housing issues already in place, including:
- • Lack of affordable housing
- • Unemployment and stimulus running out or drastically decreased
- • Emergency housing grants allowing only a 30-day stay, despite it often requiring at least 60-90 days to find housing solutions
“More landlords having the capacity to actually go to court to proceed with the evictions and then those individuals having nothing necessary in order to sustain their houses,” Stewart explains.
Some apartment owners are not even taking Section 8 housing any longer.
As there is a cap on what can be charged, in which owners believe is well below market value.
“The management company change management so… the previous management company that was here before, actually left and my ledger stopped at a certain balance,” Ellerbee explained.
What was initially supposed to be a $5000 debt, turned into over $8000.
Ellerbee worked overtime to find the documents necessary to bridge that gap, becoming her own advocate with the support of Must Ministries.
“This is my business, this is my future, this is my children, you know… and if my children count on me so they can’t go out and get a job, they can’t go to work, they can’t pay bills, so it’s up to me and I have to do whatever I have to do to make sure my kids are straight,” said Ellerbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.