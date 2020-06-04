BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thursday afternoon, a judge decided there is enough evidence in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case to send the case to a Superior Court for trial.
Inside the Glynn County Courthouse a limited number of people were allowed inside for the preliminary hearing because of the COVID19 pandemic, but dozens gathered outside the courthouse committed to seeing justice through in a case that was not handled properly for the first few months in Brunswick.
On jailhouse video conference, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, faced a judge as prosecutors from Cobb County spelled out how racism permeated throughout the case and was a factor in Arbery’s death.
William "Roddie" Bryan waived his right to appear, but his police statements were damning. GBI Special Agent Richard Dial testified that Bryan, who claimed he was only a witness, told investigators that he tried to block Arbery in using his truck several times even hitting Arbery with his vehicle causing a dent.
“His statement was that Mr. Arbery kept jumping out of the way and moving around the bumper and actually running down into the ditch in an attempt to avoid his truck,” Dial told the court. “There is also white cotton fibers along the truck bed, where the bed liner lifts over the bed of the truck, Mr. Arbery in this incident was wearing a white cotton shirt. There was also a dent below the white cotton fibers, that dent we attributed to contact with Mr. Arbery,” the GBI agent explained.
The investigator explained in detail that after seeing Arbery running through the neighborhood, Greg McMichael, who was in his front yard working on a cushion for a boat, ran inside and told his son Travis to get their guns to pursue Arbery through the quiet neighborhood.
“His statement is to the effect that he didn’t know if Mr. Abery had stolen anything or not, but he had a gut feeling that Mr. Arbery may have been responsible for thefts that were in the neighborhood previously. He actually says his gut instinct told him that,” Dial testified.
Nothing was ever stolen from the construction site according to the owner Larry English.
In a jailhouse phone call, Dial says Greg McMichael referred to Bryan as “an ally.”
In police statements Bryan detailed racist statement Travis McMichael allegedly made after shooting and killing Arbery.
“Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place, before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement, “f***ing n***er,’” Dial testified.
Prosecutor Jesse Evans asked dial is there was evidence that Travis McMichael had used the n-word before. “Yes, many times,” Dial replied.
Dial explained that a friend sent Travis McMichael a post on Instagram and McMichael commented in response, “that would have only been better if that had blown that f***ing n***er’s head off.”
Dial also explained that on another social media post, Travis McMichael “made a statement that he loved his job because he was out on a boat and there weren’t any n***ers anywhere."
Travis McMichael worked as a boarding officer with the Coast Guard, monitoring the loading of boats.
He told investigators that his training with the Coast guard helped guide his actions in the pursuit.
“He states that in his position as a boarding officer that he knew from 30 to 40 yards away that Ahmaud Arbery was not going to surrender,” Dial testified.
As Travis McMichael Arbery, Greg McMichael yelled “don’t shoot, don’t shoot” Dial testified.
“Travis McMichael admitted to firing the gun three times. It was the first shot that Travis McMichael inflicted on Mr. McMichael that was a chest wound,” Dial said adding that the altercation became physical after the first shot. Arbery was ultimately shot by Travis McMichael in to the center of his chest, to the upper left of his chest near his arm pit, and also in his at right wrist.
Bryan recorded the shooting as Greg McMichael stood in the bed of the truck holding a revolver that had been issued to him during his time as a Glynn County officer.
“That was the same 686 Smith and Wesson 357-magnum revolver that he carried when he was an officer with the Glynn County Police Department and was stamped GCPD,” Dial stated. Travis McMichael was using a Remington 870-pump action 12-gauge shot gun.
While Bryan did not testify, his attorney Kevin attempted to justify Bryan’s own repeated use of the n-word to describe Black people.
“Do you believe race played a role?” Gough asked Dial. “Mr Bryan’s racist attitude played a role in his actions,” Dial responded adding that Bryan used the n-word in texts the agent called "very disturbing."
Dial stated that in one text Bryan stated that he was glad to be at the airport when there were “no n***ers.”
Gough replied, “while unfortunate, it’s not uncommon in the south right?”
Gough continued to explain that his client feared that Arbery was trying to get inside his truck during the chase as Arbery allegedly pulled on a door while being chased off the street.
Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones left out of the courtroom at one point, upset at the testimony about her son’s mental health battle.
She told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he was not there to defend him and she could not speak for him either. Her attorney Lee Merritt argued that none of the mental health issue was relevant to Arbery being chased and killed on February 23rd.
All three defendants will have their cases bound over to Superior Court. They will remain in jail without bond until courts re-open for possible bond hearings.
