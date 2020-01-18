ATLANTA (AP) - An ex-aide of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has requested a new trial to appeal her conviction of violating the state's open records laws.
Jenna Garland previously served as press secretary under former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.
She was convicted in December on two misdemeanor counts of violating open records law after she directed a subordinate to "drag out" a records request that a local TV station had made.
Garland's attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial last week.
One of Garland's lawyers, called it "the first step in the appeals process."
Garland was previously sentenced to pay a total of $1,500 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.