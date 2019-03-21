Chamblee, GA (CBS46) TMZ is reporting that the man fatally shot outside of a DeKalb County bar and restaurant early Thursday morning is the ex-boyfriend of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Mena.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the SL Lounge on Buford Highway in Chamblee.
Police say the victim, identified as Cliff Dixon, was shot and taken to Grady Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Dixon was 32 years-old. He played two seasons of college basketball at the University of Western Kentucky.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call police.
