ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are looking for a woman they say followed her ex and his current girlfriend into a gas station parking lot, then stabbed him.
It happened late Sunday morning in the 38-hundred block of Jonesboro Road.
Police say the victim had pulled into the gas station when the suspect confronted them, then stabbed him in the shoulder, and took off.
The victim was stable and alert.
The investigation is ongoing.
