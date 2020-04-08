DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have to tracked down a man who allegedly stole Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) medical professionals use to treat patients with viruses, including COVID-19.
Dunwoody Police Department located Johnny Murphy and arrested him without incident at his home on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson with the Dunwoody police department, officers responded to a theft call at the Piedmont Urgent Care Clinic on Mount Vernon Road on March 29. An employee reported an alarm at the facility activated several times on March 28, however, the alarm was deactivated.
Murphy allegedly used his access card to enter the building five different times after his termination to steal masks and gloves. Investigators told CBS46 that Murphy had been terminated from Piedmont Urgent Care prior to him breaking in.
He now faces five counts of burglary.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.