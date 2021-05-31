JASPER, Ga. (CBS46)—A former north Georgia judge will spend the next five years behind bars after a conviction for stealing government money.
According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, former Pickens County Chief Magistrate Judge William “Allen” Wigington was convicted of racketeering, forgery, and several other charges.
A spokesperson in the attorney general’s office said Wigington crimes amounted to 44 felonies and five misdemeanors.
Wigington was appointed Chief Magistrate Judge in 2011; he resigned after the charges became public in February 2020.
The investigation started after a non-profit agency discovered Wigington paid his credit card bill using the non-profit’s bank account.
Officials said Wigington served as treasurer for Masonic Lodge in Jasper.
The Masonic Loge’s secretary discovered $2,118.37 missing from the non-profit’s bank account and immediately sent a text to Wigington.
Wigington told the secretary the account was hacked, and the bank refused to reimburse the funds directly to the Lodge. The bank, Wigington told the secretary, would send the reimbursement to the Pickens County Magistrate Court.
In an attempt to hide his theft, Wigington wrote three checks from the Pickens County Magistrate Court's checking account to cover the missing $2,1187.37. The secretary, sensing something was wrong, reported the discrepancy to a board member. The board member confronted Wigington, and Wigington admitted he used the Lodge’s account to pay his credit card bill.
In another theft, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Pickens County Sheriff’s office said Wigington used his county credit card to buy an Apple Watch and AppleCare support on November 19, 2018.
In addition, according to the GBI, Wigington used his county credit card to purchase the following inappropriate expenses:
September 14, 2017 – Hampton Inn, Canton, Georgia
September 15, 2017 – New Orleans Hyatt Riverside
March 31, 2018 – Doubletree Hotel in Atlanta
February 17, 2019 – Disney Hotel
September 23, 2019 – Jacksonville Hotel on the way to take a cruise
Four of these hotel expenses were related to family vacations to Disney, cruises, etc, officials said.
Next, a spokesperson in the state attorney general’s office reported ex-judge Wigington “stole 200 dollars that was designated to purchase a suit for a child whose family could not afford to purchase it.”
A spokesperson with the attorney general's office said Wigington was an associate on the High School Mock Trial program.
One of the children in the program could not afford a suit for the competition. A local defense attorney heard about the student in need, so the defense attorney gave Wigington $200 to buy a suit for the student. However, Wigington pocked the $200, and he used his county-issued credit card to buy two suits from K & G: one for the student and one for himself.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He will serve 5 in custody, followed by the remainder on probation.
