MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The eight-month-long search for 44-year-old Richard Vinson Merritt is over. U.S. Marshals took Merritt into custody in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.
“I was in shock, I started screaming, I just couldn’t believe it. I was so excited, it seemed like it wasn’t real,” said Jenine Minicozzi, Richard Merritt’s ex-wife.
Minicozzi was married to Richard Merritt for 19 years, they divorced in June of 2018. She said she had no idea he was stealing money from people.
“No idea whatsoever, total double life,” added Minicozzi.
He was disbarred and arrested in January after being convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse against 17 of his former clients.
“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe how he hurt those people,” Minicozzi said.
He was sentenced to 30 years with 15 years to serve in prison, but he never turned himself in on February 1st; leaving his ex-wife and children scared for their lives.
“He knew where we lived, he knew where my office was, he knew my work schedule, he knew where to find me and the children every hour of every day,” Minicozzi added.
His mother, Shirley Merritt, was found stabbed to death inside of her Stone Mountain home on February 2nd. Merritt was named a suspect. Now, eight months after the murder arrest warrant went out for him, U.S. Marshals found him.
“Always in the back of our mind was the nagging feeling that he was going to turn up, and now we knew he was dangerous, we knew what he was capable of,” said Minicozzi, “We were scared, we tried not to obsess about it on a daily basis, but we thought about it every single day.”
Minicozzi says he had an anger problem, and he was a verbally abusive alcoholic.
“But I never thought he would do anything physical, much less, commit murder,” Minicozzi said.
Merritt was captured in Nashville by Dekalb and Cobb County authorities, as well as the U.S. Marshals at a thrift store.
“He wasn’t smart, he wasn’t very far from home, he worked in bar for god’s sake, bars are where they were searching for him, he still had the car, this doesn’t seem very well thought out,” said Minicozzi.
Marshals located his vehicle at the store along with evidence that indicated he would be back around that thrift store.
“My biggest source of joy right now is that people can maybe see me and my children without talking about this,” Minicozzi said.
Minicozzi said they hope he goes away for the rest of his life, as this has been very difficult for their family, especially Merritt’s only son.
“Now he thinks that the dad that he thought he had was not real,” said Minicozzi, “The capture has been hard for him, because now he looks at the pictures, and says, I can’t believe this is my dad.”
