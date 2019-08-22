ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- Cobb County detectives say they are trying to figure out why a mother fatally shot her adult children and then turned the gun on herself.

It is a story gaining national attention and people across the country mourn the prominent Atlanta family.

An officer discovered the bodies in a townhouse Wednesday evening in the Vinings Parc East subdivision off Stillhouse Lane near Cumberland Mall. A source tells CBS46, Dr, Edwards became worried about his son's whereabouts and asked police to check on him at his mother's townhouse. CBS46 has learned Dr. Edwards later came to the scene and was devastated.

Police identified the deceased as Marsha Edwards, 58; Erin Edwards, 20; and Chris Edwards, 24.

CBS46 has learned Marsha Edwards had a doctorate degree in medicine and owned a medical consulting business. Her daughter Erin was a 2017 graduate of Woodward Academy and a student at Boston University. Marsha’s son Chris -- a graduate of Woodward Academy and Elon University -- was the digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband Derek released the following statement:

“Derek and I join the greater Atlanta community in mourning the loss of three members of the beloved Edwards family. Chris and Erin were beautiful, vibrant, and brilliant young adults, whom we had the pleasure of knowing their entire lives. They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion, and kindness. May the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, be with the Edwards family and all who had the honor to have known them.”

Boston University told CBS 46, "We are deeply saddened about the tragedy in Atlanta that took the life of Erin Edwards. Erin was an active and engaged student leader at Boston University. We are reaching out to provide counseling and support to the many in the Boston University community who knew Erin and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."

Erin recently completed a summer internship at WNBC in New York. Benjamin Berkowitz, WNBC Vice President, Digital who also served as Erin’s supervisor told CBS 46:

“Erin Edwards was a gifted storyteller with a passion for her work. Her enthusiasm was infectious and her smile lit up a room. She was an incredibly decent, kind person who earned our admiration. Her talent was truly God-given. All of us at WNBC extend our condolences to Erin’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Dorothy Tucker of the National Association of Black Journalists says:

"The #NABJ family has lost three of our own. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Marsha Edwards, Christopher Edwards II and Erin Edwards.This tragedy has claimed the lives of three members, but touches countless more."

Marsha Edwards’ ex-husband is Dr. Christopher Edwards – a neurological surgeon and a member of the board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine. He was father to both of the kids.

A spokesperson for the family told CBS46, "Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards. Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made."

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive in the case.

Family have announced the following regarding arrangements:

Memorial Service

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m.

Cascade United Methodist Church

3144 Cascade Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Funeral Service

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m.