ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Ernestine Miles Mann was a prominent educator who mentored thousands of metro Atlantans during her 30-year career with Atlanta Public Schools.
Her daughter, Karla McKinney said students respected challenging, yet nurturing nature.
“A strong lady always, she was a diva, she was a trip,” McKinney said. “But was very loving, kind and committed in everything that she did.”
Mann died on March 29 at 84 years old.
At her graveside funeral service, there were no big crowds just her family left to grieve alone.
Only after Mann was dying from COVID-19, did her family learn she was one of 60 residents at staff at Arbor Terrace at Cascade who had contracted the illness.
McKinney said Mann was rushed from the assisted senior facility to Piedmont Hospital after her family noticed she was frail and could hardly walk.
“That’s when everything started spiraling out of control from there,” said Mann’s son, Bill.
Arbor Terrace was following CDC guidelines to restrict visitation at long-term care facilities – so Mann’s children were alarmed by her appearance when they saw her through her apartment window.
“We tried to be cheerful on the outside as we watched her on the inside of that window,” said McKinney. “And who knew that that day would be the last time we would see our mom alive.”
She died four days later, alone at the hospital.
Grief for the Mann’s family continued, when her sister, Carolyn Harris lost her battled to COVID-19 just six days later.
Bill Mann said the loss has given him perspective.
“This has slowed everything down to whereas now you kinda put what’s really important in your life,” he said.
Majority of residents show no symptoms
Mann is one of six Arbor Terrace residents who have succumbed to the illness since late March, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.
The illness has accelerated at such an alarming rate -- nearly 80% of residents are fighting COVID-19, it’s now the largest outbreak at an assisted living facility in the county, said Dr. Elizabeth Ford, interim director at Fulton County Board of Health and CEO/director at DeKalb County Board of Health.
County records show Mann was the first case to test positive on March 26. But it wasn’t until the following week that residents were tested on April 3, and staff tested several days later on April 6.
The latest test numbers show that 47 out of 61 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 out of 81 staff as well.
“I think what's concerning about this particular incident at Arbor Terrace is how many folks were asymptomatic at the time (of testing) so that is definitely something we’re trying to keep an eye on,” Ford said.
Ford said 70% of residents who tested positive for the illness, showed no symptoms.
Lack of protective equipment and supplies
CBS46 Investigates learned not all Arbor Terrace employees were wearing personal protective equipment, which might have helped delay the spread of the virus.
“This shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is a constant issue for all of us,” said Ford. “I can't criticize efforts being made if there weren't adequate supplies to protect staff.”
The state requires assisted living facilities to have infection control plans and an adequate supply of cleaning and first aid materials in stock. All facilities are required to report outbreaks to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Ford said the board’s role is to help ensure nursing homes and assisted living facilities follow state guideline and help fill any gaps in safety and services.
“This is not the time to be punitive, especially with staff that are well intending, and trying to save lives,” Ford said.
A spokesperson for Arbor Terrace told CBS46 investigates residents have been quarantined and said its currently stocked with sufficient protective equipment.
“It's not rocket science. Give people information as it becomes readily available and tell people to protect themselves it's real simple,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, a medical doctor and attorney.
Edmond said facilities need to be more diligent in informing and protecting staff and residents.
But, a lack of state and federal regulations make it difficult to hold long-term facilities accountable, he said.
“The reality is that a lot of people who do things wrong are going to be cut some slack because this is so new, this is so different,” said Edmond. “But then they're going to be some people who do things that are so blatantly egregious and wrong, and in violation all common sense that they will be held accountable.”
