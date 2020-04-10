FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The toll of the outbreak continues to climb at Arbor Terrace at Cascade, as the coronavirus races through the Southwest Atlanta assisted living facility.

CBS46 investigates learned a married couple who lived at the facility died this week – within three days of each other.

The Fulton County Board of Health told CBS46 Friday, since late March, 48 residents have tested positive for the deadly virus, along with 17 staff.

“They were normal, going about their lives,” said Jennifer McWhorter.

McWhorter’s parents, Eddie and Blanche Johnson Jr. lost their battle to the virus.

She spoke exclusively to CBS46, and said both her parents tested positive in late March after they were admitted to Piedmont Hospital.

McWhorter said she picked up her father from Arbor Terrace on March 29, after staff notified her that Johnson had a spike in temperature and shortness of breath.

McWhorter told CBS46 said she was disturbed when she arrived at the facility and saw the medical technician assisting her father was only wearing gloves.

“I was thinking, ‘man, he does not have on any equipment.’ I’m wearing goggles, and a face mask and a hoodie tied around my neck,” said McWhorter. “He helped me put him (father) in the car and I was like, ‘man this is really bad for him to not be wrapped up and surely he knows my mother was positive.”

The illness has accelerated at such an alarming rate – 77% of residents are fighting COVID-19 and it’s now the largest outbreak at an assisted living facility in the county, said Dr. Elizabeth Ford, interim director at Fulton County Board of Health and CEO/director at Dekalb County Board of Health.

Ford said 70% of residents who tested positive for the illness, showed no symptoms.

CBS46 Investigates learned not all Arbor Terrace employees were wearing personal protective equipment which might have helped delay the spread of the virus.

The state requires assisted living facilities to have infection control plans and an adequate supply of cleaning and first aid materials in stock.

All facilities are required to report outbreaks to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Ford said her staff was alerted of the first positive case in late March.

“It was discovered at that time that they did not have adequate protective equipment and so there were some recommendations made,” she said.

The county board’s role is to help ensure nursing homes and assisted living facilities follow state guidelines and help fill any gaps in safety and services.

The shortage of protective equipment is a constant issue for all healthcare facilities, said Ford.

“I can't criticize efforts being made if there weren't adequate supplies to protect staff,” said Ford. “This is not the time to be punitive, especially with staff that are well intending, and trying to save lives.”

A spokesperson for Arbor Terrace told CBS46 investigates, residents are quarantined, and the facility is currently stocked with sufficient protective equipment.

The outbreak is shining light on how Georgia’s most vulnerable populations is losing a waging battle against a deadly virus invading nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state – where residents are likely seniors and have underlying health problems.

And the challenges staff face in trying to care for residents.

County records show, prominent educator Ernestine Miles Mann, 84, was the first Arbor Terrace resident to test positive on March 26. She died just three days after being hospitalized.

Only after Mann was dying from COVID-19, did her family learn she was one of 65 residents at staff at Arbor Terrace at Cascade who had contracted the illness, said her daughter, Karla McKinney.

“It's very heartbreaking to know that you're loved one is in a room, hooked up and literally unable to feel the comfort of those they ordinarily know they would have felt," she said.

