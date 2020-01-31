ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Bulldog learned exclusively Friday that there are two separate internal investigations underway at the Fulton County Jail.
Allegations include possible inappropriate contact between two inmates, and questions of whether or not jail policy was violated as a result.
A source told Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson an inmate "trustee"--an inmate allowed out of his cell for work duty--was caught in a remote part of the jail engaged in sex with another inmate.
When pressed for details, jail administrators released the following statement to CBS46:
There is an allegation that a male inmate worker possibly made contact with a female inmate on Sunday. The investigation is on going in addition to a separate internal inquiry to examine any possible policy violations.
Those violations would likely involve supervision protocol not being followed, if it is found to be the case.
This is a developing story.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.