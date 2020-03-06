ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Oh it felt so wonderful to get out and breathe the fresh air and walk,” remarked Renee Smith after spending four weeks quarantined in Japan.
Clyde and Renee Smith are thrilled to return home after their vacation turned into an extended trip abroad.
“Biggest rest in my life. There was nothing to do but sleep,” said Renee about her time in isolation in a Japanese hospital.
The Smiths had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship when they tested positive for coronavirus. They were quarantined in a Japanese hospital for three-and-a-half weeks in an air-locked room.
“Everyday they took our vitals three to four times a day, temperature, oxygen and blood pressure,” said Renee and Clyde.
After weeks in isolation with contact only from nurses and doctors in head-to-toe protective gear, and returning two negative results, the couple got the good news they had been anticipating.
"Yesterday morning, early, we got the news that we were cleared to travel and declared without disease and by noon we were ready to leave for a flight back to the U.S.," said Clyde.
Once at Hartsfield-Jackson they underwent one final check from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"They did have people in full protective gear from head to foot with the plastic shield to look through and the mask and all to interview and check."
The couple, who has been married for 58 years, is now looking forward to getting their lives back to normal.
"Going through two months of mail, paying our bills, 40 messages on the telephone," said Renee and Clyde.
#exclusive the Atlanta couple who had the #coronavirus and were quarantined in Japan, now back in #Atlanta and virus free! #amazingpeople see them at 11pm tonight @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/F6BEcLFdRp— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 7, 2020
Clyde said because they are 80-years-old and were able to defeat the coronavirus they would be willing to give blood or help out the medical community in any way they could to help fight the virus.
Beloved so much by their nurses and doctors in Japan, who were all volunteers because caring for the couple was deemed hazardous, they were escorted out the hospital and joined in their 10-minute walk to their hotel after being discharged.
Since returning, Clyde and Renee have received photos and postcards from the hospital staff.
A banner reading 'welcome home,' and their grandsons who were on the Diamond Cruise Ship with them, were waiting to greet the couple as they arrived at their house.
