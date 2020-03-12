ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "There are two categories that put people at high risk, but since we were never sick we didn't think about that," said Clyde Smith who survived coronavirus.

Clyde and his wife Renee Smith, both 80-year-old Georgians with underlying health problems, are two positive stories to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't really understand, but tomorrow we're going to donate some blood to a research clinic, Hope Clinic on Winn Way is going to take our blood for investigation," said Clyde.

They were on the Diamond Princess and tested positive for the coronavirus before being taken into quarantine in a Japanese hospital, to spend the foreseeable future in a negative air pressured room.

"It was very small, two single beds and just barely enough room to walk around," said former Georgia mother-of-the-year Renee.

The couple did what they could to stay healthy.

"To get exercise we walked back and forth and back and forth. I tried to get 500 steps in," said Renee.

They said fresh air was hard to come by.

"You had to have a special tool to open the window up so once in a while they would open it up for a little while and then they would close it," said Renee.

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta couple returns home after being quarantined in Japan ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Oh it felt so wonderful to get out and breathe the fresh air and wa…

The couple agree with Governor Kemp's direction for seniors to stay indoors, but said for the elderly it will be hard.

"It's going to be hard on us as it is on anyone who has to relinquish their independence and being able to look after themselves and go and do as they please," said Clyde.

They said testing for the virus is lees than desirable, but absolutely important.

"They just push that sample gatherer swab up your nose until it's way back there, extremely uncomfortable, briefly," said Clyde.

The couple didn't have to go through a nasal swab, instead, Japanese health officials preferred to swab the mouth. The couple said that too came with its downsides, but they were happy to do it.

"It does make you gag," said Clyde.