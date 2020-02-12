ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clyde Smith and his wife of over 50 years, Renee, spoke exclusively with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy while in quarantine in Japan after being diagnosed with the deadly cornavirus sweeping across the world.
“We were of course not delighted but not dismayed either,” said 80-year-old Clyde. “I am doing extremely well. My wife and I still feel healthy, we were identified as positive for the coronavirus but have had no ill effects as of so far.”
I spoke #exclusive with the first two people from #atlanta diagnosed with the deadly #coronavirus. Details online @cbs46 and tonight at 11pm #health #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/FLnMlUyz0b— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 13, 2020
Renee a former Georgia "Mother of the Year" and Clyde a former state employee were passengers on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is currently quarantined in Japan.
Before the cruise the couple had no idea about the virus' existence.
After being diagnosed Clyde was hit with another blow.
“How did that make you feel knowing that you had pneumonia and the coronavirus?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
“Well I was not really accepting it, it seemed unreal,” said Clyde while chuckling.
They were luckily transported to the same hospital and nurses moved around beds so the couple who just renewed their vows on board the cruise line could be together.
The couple says they couldn’t be in better hands.
“We have been treated like royalty,” said Clyde with a smile.
Their son, back in Macon, almost caught the first flight to Japan.
“I honestly was freaking out, very, very scared,” said Lawyer David Smith.
He said his parents are strong people and have what it takes to pull through.
“Their outlook on life is unbelievable, they’re the most kindest incredible people I know and luckily very strong, and healthy and active for being 80-years-old,” said David.
The retirees were on board with their two grandsons who they believe have not yet been tested for the virus.
Their optimism about their situation buoyed by messages of hope.
“Thank you for the prayers and concerns that we’ve been shown and we are just doing well and looking forward to seeing folks again soon,” said Clyde
