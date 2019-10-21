ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 News learned the chairman of the Atlanta Pride Committee resigned just hours before the start of Atlanta's pride celebration on October 10.
Sean Cox's departure came after a failed attempt to oust APC Executive Director Jamie Fergerson.
In a letter sent to APC Membership, Cox wrote:
"In my five years on the board and almost two years as board chair, working directly with the ED to try to raise the level of business acumen, to try to coach and develop, and to push for more accountability, I found problem after problem and resistance to the push for change and growth."
Cox also said, APC is lagging behind significantly in financial growth since 2016.
Reached by phone on Monday night, APC Executive Director Jamie Fergerson said:
"Sean left the organization when his vision did not align with our mission nor did it resonate with a majority of board members. There are a number of inaccurate statements in his resignation letter. He resigned after he was presented with a motion to remove him due to breaches of our organizational policies."
Fergerson went on to say, "We are working with legal counsel and law enforcement to take the appropriate next step to protect Atlanta Pride and keep the organization thriving for the next 50 years."
When questioned about law enforcement involved, Fergerson said there is concern Cox may have shared confidential information, violating his non-disclosure agreement.
