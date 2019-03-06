ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 finally spoke to the woman whose company was accused of stiffing Super Bowl Experience workers.
It took a month, but we got results for the people hired by BE Staffing who said they did not get paid.
The company's owner agreed to speak with CBS46 reporter Jasmina Alston, but only if we didn't show her face because she is scared of death threats.
The woman told CBS46 she didn't do anything wrong.
"Every person that made contact with us we followed up with, we either emailed whatever form of communication, they reached out to so we made contact with them and we did so efficiently," said Earlisha.
Workers attended a meeting at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Tuesday. They all received money that they claimed they were still owed.
Earlisha told CBS46 she paid using her own money just to make things right and not because some weren't initially paid.
