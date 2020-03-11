CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- With a mask on his face and gloves on his hands, the Waffle House worker who tested for the coronavirus spoke exclusively to CBS46 while on his way quarantine at a state park.
"A little bit of chest pain, other than that that's just me recovering from pneumonia," said Joey Camp through coughs. He says he only worked at this Waffle House on Marietta in Canton once in the last two weeks.
But that one shift was enough for Waffle House to shut down the restaurant, sanitize the building and ask other employees to self-quarantine. All of this happened Monday, March 9, the same day Camp says he tested positive for the deadly virus.
"I ended up getting pneumonia and because I didn't take care of my diabetes I became immunocompromised," explained Camp while being transported to Hard Labor Creek State Park. The park was designated as a location for COVID-19 positive patients to quarantine. Camp is the first to be transported.
"I'm doing it because my roommates have a baby and it's safer for me to be there," he added.
