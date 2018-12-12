ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has a new owner.
CBS46 learned Wednesday the Federal Government purchased the historic site. The King Center would not confirm the price of the sale, but sources tell us the home sold for $1.9 million.
The home was originally purchased in 1909 by the grandparents of Dr. King Jr.
CBS46 reached out to officials with the King Center for comment but they were unavailable.
