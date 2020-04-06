FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Speakmans and their kids were out walking their dog when the unthinkable happened.
“We hit the [stop] sign and all of sudden this girl comes up kind of holding her phone," said Lucas Speakman. "She starts coughing and like and saying corona, corona, and then laughs hysterically and laughs going away.”
The Speakmans say the young adult female purposely coughed on their six-year-old son within.
“We’re kinda in shock a little bit, like what just happened,” said the father of four.
The couple say they were not sure what type of person they were dealing with and immediately checked on their children.
They also took a couple of quick pictures before trying to pursue the woman.
Couple claim a woman in midtown #atlanta coughed on their 6-year-old son on purpose and said "#coronavirus." Police now investigating. #COVID19 details @cbs46 https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/dEAva5jcSe— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 7, 2020
“I tried to go after her then she kind of ducked into either an apartment building or a side street,” said Lucas.
The couple filed a police report and police said they are currently looking into the situation. Though they can’t say yet what charges the person may face.
Police around the country are dealing with similar incidents.
In Texas, police are looking for a girl they claim is willfully spreading the coronavirus and will be charging her with terroristic threats.
The family believes a person who laughs and does this is a danger to all, including themselves.
“If they don’t feel like there’s a consequence for what they are doing it’s going to get out of control,” said Kari Speakman.
The family,thankfully, is not showing any signs of the coronavirus. They know though that does not by any stretch mean that they are in the clear.
They also feel like they could have been the target of a social media challenge going around.
