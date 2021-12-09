ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Those in the aviation industry say a pilot shortage has been building for a while, threatening to disrupt travel as the post pandemic lockdowns has many taking to the skies.
“It’s been building year after year, and it’s a very specialized field,” said Adon Clark, Middle Georgia State University School Dean of Aviation.
#EXCLUSIVE #Delta will be cutting back flights to several cities in Georgia, including popular destination Brunswick, due to #pilot shortages. The FAA is working with #aviation schools to get more pilots trained. Details @cbs46 #Travel #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/mNJiMYofde— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 9, 2021
In Georgia the threat is now reality.
Brunswick officials were told that in January, Delta will only be flying twice daily to Atlanta from Brunswick, instead of three flights, due to a pilot shortage, even though the flight is routinely overbooked.
“Most of our flights are full and unfortunately Delta has cut back service to several cities,” said Robert Burr, Executive Director for the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Other cities that will also see less flights are Columbus and Valdosta, according to Burr.
To help with the problem, a number of universities and flight schools have been given special permission from the FAA requiring their students to only have 1,000 logged flight hours instead of the regular 1,500hrs.
“For our graduates to get restricted ATP, they have to graduate with our 4-year degree and they have to have at least 60hrs of those FAA approved courses, that are designed to make them a better pilot,” Clark said.
Middle Georgia State University is the only approved school in the state.
Originally pilots needed only 1,000 hours flight time but 500 hours was added on by congress after the devastating Colgan air crash in 2009 that killed 50 people.
“If you just changed that number and said hey 1,000 hours and you can come to work but when they made that change, they put requirements around that so not everyone who comes out of flight school gets that 1,00 hours restricted ATP,” Clark said.
The pandemic forced many airlines to furlough pilots but also gave the industry a little time to train pilots while not as many people were flying.
Now all airlines are trying desperately to fill positions and the major three are all looking for between 1,000 and 1,500 pilots.
The good news for those cities seeing flight cutbacks, Burr said at least Brunswick should return to three flights a day come March. He said it's still frustrating as most Hotels in the area are booked solid in January and February, and that the flight from Brunswick to Atlanta could easily accommodate five-to-six flights a day as things stand.
