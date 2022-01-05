ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cries for help can be heard in dramatic video showing firefighters rescue three people who were trapped in a house.
Atlanta Fire Department said they responded to a house fire in South West Atlanta on Monday night and arrived to find heavy flames rushing up one side of the house, trapping two adults and a senior.
“If we don’t remove someone in probably 30 seconds, their outcome may not be good,” said Cpt. Jason Johnson, of the Atlanta Fire Department.
In the video you see firefighters work feverishly to break burglar bars that a family member who lives at the house tells CBS46 are on most of the windows.
They go at the window first with an axe, and then a circular saw.
They eventually get through and you see a room filled with smoke and firefighters calling to one of the trapped family members.
After a few moments firefighters are able to pull the woman through the window and begin figuring out two more are trapped inside.
#Exclusive: Dramatic video shows the moments firefighters rescue a family from a burning house. Full details of the rescue, the video, and the family members conditions --> @cbs46. #rescue #fire #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/F7mBth4ndG— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 5, 2022
All thankfully were rescued.
The family member I spoke to says there is only word to describe how lucky they are.
“I’m a Christian, blessed. I thank god,” said the family member.
The fire department so happy things went the way they did.
“It all came together. All the training. All the hard work these guys put in, and what they sacrifice for the city and for themselves, it paid off,” Cpt. Johnson said.
The efficient job of the firefighters not lost on the family.
“They did a good job. They did it quick to, they should be commended,” the family member said.
Both the firefighters and the family said a neighbor is also to be commended in saving the lives of those at the house for alerting the family and authorities about the fire.
The family member tells me two are safe and well enough. The elderly lady is still at Grady hospital recovering. The house has significant damage and it is unknown now whether the family will be able to live there again.
