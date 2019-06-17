ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alejandro Wilson is a proud family man who loves spending time on the basketball court with his son.
“My son they call him basketball because he shoots ball a lot, and my son was like dad let's go check out the new park, and I was like what new park, and he was like the one at Kennedy, and I was like really, so we got up there to see what was going on,” said Wilson.
The decision to play at the new Kennedy park in Atlanta on the Memorial weekend nearly cost him his life.
“I’m talking about within like in 15, I would say within like a 30-minute period of time chaos broke loose.”
That chaos was a group of 15 men who approached Alejandro, with more than half brandishing guns.
“So I’m backing up, cause I’m trying to see what’s going on and I know as I was going down I knew that was it. It was like that set them off. In the process of that I had several guns pointed to my head I was told that I was going to be killed.”
Wilson was pistol whipped and needed 10 stitches to two cuts in the back of his head. He received a wound in his arm pit, and had $70 and a phone stolen.
As the men were beating him only one thing went through his head.
“You know, I’m thinking about my kids thinking about my grandchild.”
Wilson recalled two of the men distinctly because of tribal tattoos on one of the men's chest and the distinctive facial hair they had.
The ordeal left him frightened for his life, but thankful he still has a family.
“You know I’m going to die today at the park but you know as long as my kids are ok.”
He believes it could have been a gang initiation that caused the men to attack and hopes someone will recognize them and help get them off the street.
