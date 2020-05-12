ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Ahmaud Arbery murder has people weighing in all over the country with opinions on what should happen next.
The 25-year-old Brunswick man was gunned down while jogging through a neighborhood by father-son duo, Gregory and Travis McMichael.
It took two months for police to arrest the McMichaels, many said happened only following public outrage of a video recording the brutal attack went viral.
The pair was arrested last week and charged with murder.
Former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Michael Steele shared his outrage and frustration over the ordeal with CBS46.
Steele, was the first African American elected to statewide office in Maryland, and also served as the chairman of the Republican National Committee.
He told CBS46, Arbery’s brutal murder shows problems with race and hate still prominent in this country.
Steele said it’s time for the narrative and the stereotypes surrounding African American men to change in America.
“There is always a suspicion about them,” said Steele. “Because they're a young, African American male, living life like every other person and yet somehow that's a threat to some white folks. Ya'll need to get a grip.”
Steele said the continual shootings of unarmed African American men causes him repeated concern for his own two adult sons.
“They have to live with this as they go about their daily lives going minding their business that some individual for their own sick reasons can decide to kill them, to hunt them down, to treat them like an animal,” he said.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr appointed, Cobb County District Attorney as the new lead prosecutor in this case. She will be the fourth one, since the attack happened in February.
Steele said tapping Holmes for the job was a smart move, and a necessary one.
“Bringing her in, someone who has clean hands if you will, on the matter. I think will be very, very important for the community as a whole,” said Steele.
“I think her role will be a pronounced one and an important one. And I think she will bring the level of credibility that the public can rely on, and be comforted by knowing that this will get investigated thoroughly. So I applaud the officials that made this move.”
Steele also applauded the recent, renewed push for a hate crimes legislation in Georgia – one of three states currently without one.
“It is important for the state to have such provisions of law in place because it speaks I think to the kind of crime that often times gets hidden and is treated not so much as a crime because it's an emotional thing, it's 'how you feel about someone,’” said Steele. “Well, yeah, that can have criminal intent behind it. And that can lead to criminal actions that need to be prosecuted and this case cries out for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.