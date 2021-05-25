ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Anti-gay slurs were keyed into a Brookhaven homeowner's car, after his tires were slashed too.
The police department has not yet called it a hate crime but the victim says it absolutely was one.
The vandalism on the cars read "he takes d**k" and "he has A--." Additionally, one of the cars included a drawing of what appeared to be male genitalia.
"We heard a hiss and I kind of ran to the door but I guess that's when they stopped scratching the car," Taner Bayram told CBS46.
The Drew Valley neighbor has seen persecution up close before, coming from the Middle East, 20 years ago, the now openly gay man recalls severe harm done to those who identified as LGBTQ.
It's why he does not have nearly as much anger about the Saturday night keying and slashing of his car and a friend's car.
"This is a little scratch for me, it shook me a little bit but at the end of the day it's a financial hiccup. No biggie."
Adding, "In a couple weeks it's going to be fixed but that person should be fixed."
Bayram wants this to be investigated as more than just a property crime.
"It's a hate crime, it's absolutely a hate crime." He says, "whoever it was, was trying to [write] I have aids."
The carvings seem to have an incomplete sentence that was likely going to read "he has Aids," but the suspects stopped short of fully spelling out the disease. Bayram believes the suspect didn't have enough time before he and his friend ran to the window to check for the ongoing noise.
A Brookhaven Police Department report indicates "no bias," meaning the case is not currently identified as a hate crime but the agency confirms that could change with more evidence.
"Hate kills. I feel sorry for them." Bayram continued, "I forgive them but I think they have a bigger issue than my forgiveness."
The homeowner moved into the Drew Valley neighborhood only three weeks so he told CBS46 he doesn't know enough people to have suspicions.
Meanwhile, police are asking for any neighbor with information or security video to come forward. A Brookhaven spokesperson released this statement:
The Brookhaven Police Department takes very seriously all reported crimes, and especially those believed to involve hate or bias. If investigators develop evidence to support hate-related charges, those will be included during the charging process. Our investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0477, or to submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
