ATLANTA (CBS46) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a hotbed of activity and it might surprise you what U.S. Customs Boarder and Protection (CBP) finds at the nation’s busiest airport.
More than half-million people pass through a U.S. port of entry on any given day. CBP officers and specialists are on the frontlines working to keep contraband out of the country.
The agency allowed CBS46 an exclusive behind the scenes look at their operation at Hartsfield-Jackson.
“We look for many different things,” said Paula Rivera, port director for the Port of Atlanta. “Narcotics is just one thing of a bigger picture of what we’re trying to identify to keep our country safe.”
CBP officers and specialists have a layered approached to their daily activities. They’re not just looking for drugs, they’re trained to detect possible terrorist, weapons, counterfeit goods, and agriculture that could be carrying harmful pests and diseases.
A majority of arriving international travelers are good to go but a small percentage must also pass a secondary search.
“Initially a passenger is referred to us or we will go out and inspect passengers through interview,” explained Stephanie Ortiz, an agriculture specialist with the agency.
“It’s a progressive exam,” added Jose Pacheco, a supervisory officer. “We bring them to baggage area, checking them, getting their story. If there’s something that doesn’t sit right with us with that story, we do a private search.”
On the day our cameras were rolling, a drug sniffing K9 alerted officers to a gentleman who arrived from Colombia, a country with a history of producing cocaine. Pacheco searched the man’s bag and found a pile of books.
“We’ve seen tons of different kinds of concealments when it comes to narcotics, hard covered books being one of them,” he said.
The officers ran the books through the x-ray machine and probed it for any possible substance. While the hit came back negative and the man was free to go, CBP Atlanta has seized large amounts of drugs in the past including narcotics hidden in packages of red beans, decorative art and llama skin.
On Sunday, the agency seized $40,000 worth of cocaine hidden in women’s shoes. The agency’s beagle brigade also once intercepted foreign plants and seeds, discovered in a whole pig.
“All the ways people smuggle drugs, they will smuggle food,” Ortiz said.
It’s an operation that requires CBP officers and specialists to keep their heads on a swivel. But for international travelers not intent on bringing illegal items into the country, the most important thing to do is to declare what’s in your bag.
“Usually we give them 2-3 chances to declare,” Ortiz said. “There’s a good chance we already know what’s in there, we’re just waiting for you to tell us.”
Unless it’s being saved for evidence, most items seized by CBP are destroyed one of three ways: grinding, incineration, or stem sterilization.
Travelers can file a claim for damaged items.
