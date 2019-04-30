GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Tonight we spoke with one of the jurors who decided a woman should die for her crime.
Tiffany Moss is now the third woman in state history to wind up on Georgia's death row. She's convicted of starving her stepdaughter to death.
Moss sat in silence as she learned her fate. Her face seemingly void of any remorse. It's that lack of repentance that jury member Terry Troutt said stuck out during the entire trial.
"She just didn't who any emotion when all these things were being said about her," explained Troutt.
Ten-year-old Emani Moss was abused and starved to death. Some of the evidence at times, Troutt said was too much to handle.
"I saw all the doggone evil that's in the world. To me that was evil what happened to that little girl, was just plain simple evil."
Emani's grandmother briefly commented on her way out of court following the sentencing.
"I just leave it all to God and He takes care of it all for me," she said.
Troutt said he prayed the Lord would open his mind to the truth and give him the wisdom to make the right decision with both the verdict and sentencing.
"I guess where I kept going, I'm sorry," said Troutt as he choked back tears. "It's upsetting to think about Emain and what she went through. That weighed on my heart heavy."
Troutt added that he was proud to sever on a diverse jury where communication, respect and the quest for justice was demonstrated by all.
